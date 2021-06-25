Shah Rukh Khan has a witty reply for a fan who asked 'Aap bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kya sir?'

Shah Rukh Khan did an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter and answered a very interesting question

King Khan of Bollywood, completed 29 years in the Hindi film industry. On this occasion, the popular actor took to Twitter and interacted with his fans while conducting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. SRK made his debut with the movie ‘Deewana’, which was released 29 years ago. Shah Rukh answered many questions right from the tips on how to overcome a heartbreak to his upcoming projects. But, do you know which question caught our eye? It was from one of his fans who asked the star, "...“Aap bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kya sir.. Hamari trah” (Sir are you also unemployed, like the rest of us?)

Intrigued by the question, SRK gave a mysterious answer to it and said, "Jo kuch nahi karte….woh…” (Those who don’t do anything, they). The answer left everyone confused as no one was able to decode it. A fan asked, “How can one over come a heartbreak..” to which the ‘Raees’ actor replied, “You can never overcome it….keep it as a memory and learn from the sadness will make u stronger”. SRK gave a best reply to the question, “Is there any announcement in near future?”. The actor replied saying, “Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon”

Take a look at the questions-

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

One of the questions asked from the superstar was when will his upcoming films be released. To which the ‘Dilwale’ actor replied, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience”

SRK ended his ‘Ask SRK’ session by tweeting, “Now need to get back to the rains….love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk. As always sorry for all not getting replies….but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon….”

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

