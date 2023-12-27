Shah Rukh Khan has witty response after fan asks Dunki's budget; says THIS on being cast in Pathaan, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. Recently, the actor conducted his popular Ask SRK session on Twitter to interact with his fans. While one user asked him the budget of Dunki and another one queried why he was cast in the film despite knowing English so well.

Shah Rukh Khan has fun responses during Ask SRK session

Today, on December 27th, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his famous ASK SRK session on Twitter during which a user asked him why Rajkumar Hirani decided to cast him in Dunki despite him knowing English so well. In response, King Khan wrote: "Same reason that my romance is so good but they still take me in Pathaan and Jawan for action. #Dunki"

Check out his tweet!

Another user asked the actor what was the budget of Dunki. They asked, "Sir there are so many rumors about Dunki budget. Some saying 85 Cr. some saying 120 Cr. some saying 350 Cr. Socha Dunki maarne wale se hi puch liya jaaye (I thought I should ask the one who did Dunki)."

SRK had a hilarious response. He wrote, "Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please. #Dunki"

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which was released on December 21st. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, is based on the concept of donkey flight. The film was written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon and met with a positive critical response. It also turned out to be a commercial success.

Earlier this year, King Khan made his comeback after a nearly five year hiatus with Pathaan. The film turned out to be a massive commercial success. After that, he was seen in Atlee's Jawan which also proved to be a box office hit.

ALSO READ: Dunki song Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga OUT: Shah Rukh Khan yearns for Taapsee Pannu in new track from comedy-drama