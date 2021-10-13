Shah Rukh Khan hated his death scene in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' for THIS reason

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho was a superhit romantic film released back in 2003. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, this movie has made several die-hard lovers burst out in tears. Hitting the right emotional chord, Kal Ho Naa Ho has amassed a special place in the hearts of all Bollywood buffs. But do you know Shah Rukh, who essays the role of a terminally-ill patient, hated his death scene in the film.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani revealed that King Khan found the death scene ‘irrelevant’. For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan was also shooting Devdas at the time, and in comparison to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, the lead actor reportedly felt that Advani did not give any respect to his death scene in Kal Ho Naa Ho. However, the director patiently explained to the actor the reason behind his direction.

He said, “Yes, but Shah Rukh absolutely hated the death scene of Kal Ho Naa Ho. He kept saying, ‘You’re too irreverent, not giving it any respect’. He was also shooting Devdas at the same time in which he had a spectacular death scene. He kept saying, ‘Usse kehte hain death scene (Now that's a death scene). I explained to him that I was looking at death as a comma, not a full stop.”

Speaking about the movie, the plot revolves around the life of a simple girl Naina (Played by Preity Zinta) living a dreary life. She ends up discovering special meaning to her life when her path crosses Aman (Played by Shah Rukh Khan). Although Aman loves her back, he claims to be a married man and convinces Rohit (Played by Saif Ali Khan) to woo Naina. When the real reason behind Aman’s lie comes out, it leaves everyone shattered and teary eyed. The success of the movie was such that it ended up winning two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, thirteen International Indian Film Academy Awards, six Producers Guild Film Awards, three Screen Awards, and two Zee Cine Awards in 2004.

