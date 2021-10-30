Shah Rukh Khan to have a low key birthday, to shoot for films post son Aryan Khan's birthday; Report

3 weeks after being arrested in an alleged drug case, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail after getting bail from Bombay High Court. Amid Aryan's legal tussle in the alleged case, Shah Rukh had reportedly taken a break from shoots of his films including Pathan and Atlee's next. Now, as Aryan has returned to Mannat on bail, a report stated that Shah Rukh is all set to return to shoot. Not just this, the report also revealed details about Aryan and Shah Rukh's birthday and Diwali plans.

As per a News18 report, Shah Rukh is all set to return to sets of his film after Aryan's birthday. Shah Rukh turns a year older on November 2 while Aryan celebrates his birthday on 13th. The source told the news channel that November usually is a month of celebration at Mannat. However, the source added that this year, SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday Diwali. The source told the channel, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

Further, the source also revealed that SRK is all set to return to shoot by end of this month as he does not want to keep producers waiting. As per News18's source, "While granting Aryan bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month."

The report further claimed that as soon as Aryan got his bail, the crews of both films began prepping for the schedules. The source told News18, "As soon as the bail order was passed on Thursday, both the units have started prepping for the necessary shoot. The actor is planning to shoot for Atlee’s film first before leaving the country for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Spain, the actor is also expected to shoot in Russia for certain sequences of the film."

Meanwhile, On Saturday, as Aryan was brought back home from jail, scenes outside SRK's Mannat were nothing short of a celebration. Fans with drums, firecrackers, banners saying 'Welcome Back Prince' were seen outside Mannat to welcome Shah Rukh's son at home after 3 weeks. Aryan has been released on 14 conditions and reportedly, Shah Rukh wants to ensure are all taken care of. Amid Aryan's return, fans of the actor are along with celebs from Bollywood have been supporting him.

