From Shah Rukh Khan to her homies, Mrunal Thakur's photo dump is all about the people she loves

Mrunal Thakur is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with her performance in movies like Super 30 and Toofaan, she is currently basking in the success of the much anticipated Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor which released on 22 April. Now, the actress has now begun shooting for Pippa. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshuu Painyuli in the lead. The actress is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her life on the social media platform. Today she shared a heartfelt photo dump that won our hearts.

Mrunal shared numerous pictures with her friends as she expressed her gratitude for them. Oh, and did we mention - even Shah Rukh Khan made an interesting ‘appearance’ in the picture. Well, in the first picture, Mrunal stood with two of her friends in front of a huge Dil To Pagal Hai poster and the trio posed exactly like Shah Rukh, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit posed in the poster. Moreover, there were some cute selfies and also a picture with a baby kitten. All in all, it was a heartfelt photo dump. Along with the post, Mrunal sweetly wrote, “Unfiltered #memories #bestteamintheworld #love #grateful #massivemissinghappening."

Take a look at Mrunal's post:

Talking about Pippa, the war film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who along with his siblings, had fought bravely on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Pippa marks the first collaboration of Mrunal with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshuu Painyuli.

