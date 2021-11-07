Shah Rukh Khan hides behind an umbrella as he returns to Mumbai from Delhi?

Several reports of Shah Rukh Khan leaving for Delhi over the weekend surfaced. On Sunday, the paparazzi possibly spotted Shah Rukh Khan and his team returning from Delhi at the private airport in Mumbai's Kalina. As per the paparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan had reached Delhi airport via a private airplane on Saturday.

On Sunday, when the paparazzi spotted King Khan's car outside the airport, a glimpse of SRK was expected. However, the paparazzi spotted two people entering the car in an unusual manner. In the video, two people were snapped hiding behind an umbrella as they exited the private airport and straight away headed into the car.

Meanwhile, a report published in IndiaToday had revealed that Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani has received multiple requests from US and UK media outlets to get Shah Rukh Khan to speak exclusively to them on his son Aryan Khan's narcotics case.

SRK, who has been silent all along and was only spotted once amid the case, has reportedly denied the request. The actor has chosen to maintain a dignified silence despite the turn of events ever since Aryan's bail. The star kid's case has now been shifted to a Special Investigation Team of the NCB after extortion allegations surfaced against the NCB's Mumbai Chief Sameer Wankhede.

The actor, who was shooting for Pathan when his son got arrested, put all his professional commitments on hold. We wonder if it was SRK behind that umbrella, was the actor hiding a new look? \

