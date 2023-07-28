Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hides face, Gauri Khan avoids paparazzi as the power couple gets clicked in the city

Off lately, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the Internet like a true-blue king, and we all know why! After stealing thunder at the box office with his blockbuster comeback movie, Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan is now geared up to bowl his fans over and the audiences with his second most-awaited outing of the year, Jawan.

After breaking the Internet with the electrifying Jawan Prevue, Shah Rukh Khan left his millions of fans and followers spellbound after unveiling his bald look in the first look poster of Jawan.

Amidst all the hype and frenzy for the superstar and his upcoming action flick, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, smartly dodging away the shutterbugs and their flashing cameras have gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan hides behind umbrella to avoid paps

The now viral video of SRK and Gauri has been posted on Instagram by Bollywood’s popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s official handle which shows Shah Rukh and Gauri riding in separate cars.

The video shows a white Rolls Royce being parked inside a building. The video further shows Shah Rukh stepping outside the car. However, the superstar went full incognito and hid behind a black umbrella in order to avoid getting papped by the big bunch of shutterbugs.

Gauri Khan hides her face from paps

In the same video, Gauri Khan, who is seen wearing a white shirt, can be seen sitting inside a black car and hiding her face from the paparazzi. Apparently, the couple were spotted outside Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani’s house.

“Seems like something new is cooking (wink and fire emoji) Shahrukh Khan along with wifeyyy Gauri Khan snapped at Manager's house Pooja Dadlani,” the caption of the now viral video reads.

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan’s viral video

Fans are quite impressed by the way King Khan played hide and seek with the paps and didn’t let them click even a single picture. Reacting to the video a fan commented, “You know u are king when you didnt even let paps to pap youuuu.” “No one can catch King Khan”, commented another fan. “OUR JAWAAAN”, another fan commented with fire emojis.

Meanwhile on the workfront, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Jawan which is directed by Kollywood director, Atlee Kumar. In Jawan, Shah Rukh will be sharing screen space with two of the biggest stars from South, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The much-awaited Atlee Kumar directorial also features Deepika Padukone in a special cameo. Jawan is set to hit screens on 7 September.

