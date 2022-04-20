Is Shah Rukh Khan hiding his look for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki? Actor guarded with umbrellas at airport; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani took social media by storm on Tuesday when they announced their film Dunki. Starring SRK and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, Hirani and his team made the announcement in a rather novel way. Shah Rukh Khan's fans went into a frenzy with the brand new announcement. Now, on Wednesday, the actor was seen at the private airport in Mumbai.

However, SRK's security closely guarded the actor with massive black umbrellas. We wonder if SRK was hiding his Dunki look. In the photos, which the paparazzi managed to click from a distance, SRK's chief bodyguard can be seen standing outside his car door. He then goes on to open and hold an umbrella for the actor along with some more help from other staff members present there.

Shah Rukh Khan wasn't alone. As per the paparazzi present at the spot, the actor arrived at the airport with wide Gauri Khan and the couple were slated to catch a private plane.

Take a look at SRK's airport photos featuring an umbrella:

This is not the first time that SRK has covered himself. Just last weekend, Shah Rukh Khan came for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding party and the actor's car was covered with curtains.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani & Taapsee Pannu: Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle