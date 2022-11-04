Shah Rukh Khan hints at a possible sequel of Pathaan; Asks fans to pray for the success of the film

Shah Rukh Khan , who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, gave a special gift to his fans after he unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming action-thriller film, Pathaan. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is slated to release on 25 January 2023. Now, ahead of the movie's release, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor hinted at a possible sequel.

SRK attend a fan meet event named 'the SRK Day' in Mumbai and asked his fans to pray for the success of Pathaan. He said: "Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. (Please pray that we get to make the sequel of Pathaan). I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika (Padukone), John (Abraham), Siddharth Anand and Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel."

Shah Rukh Khan on Ra. One's sequel

Further, one of his fans also asked Shah Rukh about which one of his film sequels he would like to make. To this, the auditorium screamed, Ra.One. Reacting to this, actor said, “Ra.One did very well but if I can get someone younger and cooler to play G.One (his character in the film) now then I’ll surely like to make it.”

Shah Rukh Khan to make documentary about his 57th birthday

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a documentary about his 57th birthday. “Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who traveled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan,” revealed a source. “The shots and mayhem outside Mannat aside, the documentary will also feature some of the fan interactions of SRK on the birthday eve. It’s basically one special package to celebrate SRK at 57,” the source added.

Shah Rukh Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.