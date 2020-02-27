Shah Rukh Khan honours Indian PhD student and his female fans are floored by his 'gentleman' gesture

At the event, SRK was present to honour Indian PhD student who had scored a scholarship at La Trobe and was the first recipient of the same.

is without doubt the King Of Bollywood for his fans. The superstar recently attended a university function in Mumbai despite his knee surgery and as usual the actor floored everyone with his charisma and charming personality. SRK's female fans, however, were going gaga over something completely different and when we noticed it, we, too, couldn't help but fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan all over again. At the event, SRK was present to honour Indian PhD student Gopika who had scored a scholarship at La Trobe and was the first recipient of the same.

During the event, SRK honoured her with a plaque as well as a doctor's coat. However, while making her wear the coat, the Indian girl's hair kind of got stuck and it was a bit of a mess. But SRK being the true gentleman he is, made sure that he helped her with her hair and to get the coat right.

SRK's gesture floored his female fans as they flooded the comments section. While one user wrote, "The way he helped her wth her hair (lovestruck emoji)." Another one commented, "Manners are everything! Ugh." One female fan also pointed out how SRK is a gentleman in the truest sense. She commented, "Yes that's shahrukh khan for you guys he knows how to touch your heart."

Take a look at SRK's warm gesture and the adoration by his female fans below:

