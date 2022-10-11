Shah Rukh Khan hosts a personal meet with fans at a Chennai hotel after wrapping Jawan; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most admired actors in Indian cinema. The superstar is set to make a grand comeback to the silver screen with some highly promising projects. He made his big-screen debut with Deewana in 1992 and has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, and other.

SRK, who was shooting for his upcoming project Jawan in Chennai recently hosted a special meet and greet with his fans after wrapping the schedule of the movie. During his stay, SRK's fans requested his team to arrange a meet at his hotel. According to a report in News 18, Shah Rukh Khan agreed to meet around 20 fans on October 8. Sudhir Kothari who owns a fan account on Twitter named SRKCHENNAIFC spilled the details about the meeting. “I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir. They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot," he said adding, “After a few days I got a call that sir will meet us on October 8 which was the day when he wrapped up the Chennai schedule of Jawaan," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan met his fans individually

Further, he further said that SRK had invited them to a five-star hotel and he also booked two rooms for them and also took care of all their requirements. Later, a manager along with two butlers was allotted to them wherein they could order anything from the menu. Kothari revealed that Shah Rukh met each one of them individually in his suite and gave them enough time to interact, click pictures and even present their gifts. "He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft-spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly. While leaving he told us to have dinner and go," he added.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

