Shah Rukh Khan hosts a special screening of Pathaan for Suhana, Aryan and family ahead of the grand release

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his film Pathaan. He was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018. His fans are now eagerly waiting to see him setting the theatres on fire with his action avatar. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also feature Salman Khan as Tiger in a special appearance. Ahead of the big day, Shah Rukh was seen watching the film for the first time with his family. Shah Rukh Khan hosts a special screening for his family

The pictures of Shah Rukh along with his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, wife Gauri Khan, sister Shehnaz Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber have surfaced on social media. Aryan and Suhana were all smiles as the paparazzi captured them. SRK and Aryan were seen twinning in white while Suhana opted for a tracksuit. Reportedly, the screening was held at YRF. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session Recently, Shah Rukh hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter and answered a lot of questions sent by his fans. He is often seen leaving everyone mighty impressed with his quirky replies. One of the fans asked if he and his family watched Pathaan. He replied, "No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it." A fan also asked about his family's reaction to Pathaan trailer. The much-awaited trailer was finally released digitally recently. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over SRK and John's face-off scenes. A lot of people even shared their theories on how the film's story would unfold. Reacting to the fan's query, King Khan replied, "The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!!" Shah Rukh Khan launches the Pathaan trailer at Burj Khalifa On January 14, Shah Rukh was seen jetting off to Dubai to unveil the trailer. The trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa and the venue was jam-packed with fans. Shah Rukh also entertained his fans by showing off his dance moves. He grooved to the Arabic version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also mouthed his dialogues from the film. His fans went gaga after they saw him live.

50,000 Shah Rukh Khan fans to watch FDFS of Pathaan The excitement of watching Pathaan has doubled amongst the fans. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that over 50000 fans of SRK will come together to watch the first day first show of his film. Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe told Pinkvilla, “SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth Rs 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities. Mumbai will have 7 to 8 first day first show celebrations, Delhi will have 6. Likewise, there will be multiple shows in the big cities. We will not just limited ourselves with first day first show, but will continue watching the film over the first day and also the republic day weekend." Shah Rukh Khan on doing an action film In a recent interview, Shah Rukh recalled how he convinced Aditya Chopra and Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand, to make an action film with him four years ago. While speaking to cricketer Robin Uthappa, the superstar shared, "Now I am about 57. Four years ago, I was 53 and was feeling a little weak. Injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao'." He went on to reveal that they told him that he would get tired while doing an actioner. He added, "I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’." Pathaan release In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of an officer who comes into the picture to stop John from executing his dangerous plan against the country. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

