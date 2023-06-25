Shah Rukh Khan hosts 'Ask SRK' as he completes 31 years in industry; REVEALS details about Jawan teaser

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry for 31 years now. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Deewana alongside Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri. As he completed 31 years today, SRK decided to host 'Ask SRK' on Twitter. His fans were eagerly waiting for his post and but he chose to surprise them with an interactive session instead. While answering questions, he was asked about the teaser of his much-awaited film, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan has THIS to say about Jawan teaser

A while ago, King Khan took to Twitter and announced that he would chat with his fans for 31 minutes since he completed 31 years in the industry. He wrote, "Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??"

Soon after he shared the tweet, his fans started flooding the comments section. A lot of them were seen asking him about his upcoming film, Jawan. It was earlier slated to release on June 2, but the makers postponed the film to September 7. During the session, a fan asked, "Sir jawan teaser when?" To this, SRK replied, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."

Another fan showered love on the actor and expressed excitement about Jawan. Shah Rukh thanked his fan. One of the fans was seen joking, "Sir Jawan ke din patti baandh ke theatre jana h kya? #AskSRK." SRK being SRK, he replied, "Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai!"

A fan was also seen asking him about Deewana. The tweet read, "One thing which you will never forget from Deewana's Set?" The actor remembered his late co-stars. He replied, "Working with Divyaji and Rajji."

A fan even asked SRK his proudest achievement in these 31 years. The Zero actor wrote, "Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with Atlee for Jawan. It also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The first look promo has already got the audience quite excited.

