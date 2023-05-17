Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Mannat; Latter jokes 'Is it time for my Bollywood debut?'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his next film, Jawan, hosted US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at his swanky house, Mannat on Tuesday night. Eric took to social media and shared a glimpse of his visit to Mannat. In his post, he revealed that he chatted with SRK about the film industry and the impact of Bollywood and Hollywood across the globe. He even joked about making his Bollywood debut.

US Ambassador meets Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

In the pictures, Eric is seen striking a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at his house. The superstar is seen sporting an all-black outfit for the special evening. He wore a black cap to cover his long hair look. The second picture features a candid moment shared between SRK and Eric. It also has Gauri Khan and SRK's manager in the backdrop. Both pictures give a breathtaking view of SRK and Gauri's elegant house. Their living room features a massive painting on the wall.

Sharing the pictures with King Khan, Eric wrote, "Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia." Have a look:

After he shared the pictures, netizens were seen reacting to them. A user wrote, "Ambassador of USA to India met with Ambassador of India to the World, Happy moment." Another user wrote, "Global Megastar."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently returned to the big screen with Pathaan. The film went on to make several records at the box office. Currently, he is busy shooting for his next film, Jawan. The actor has teamed up with the South director Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The film will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, SRK has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. He will be also seen making a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, Salman and SRK are shooting for their part in the city currently.

