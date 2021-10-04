From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, 5 superstars and their upcoming action movie extravaganzas

Indian film industry post ‘Baahubali’ franchise is going through a shift where several makers and actors have shown interest in mega-budget epic scale actioners driven by stunts and visual effects. As far as commercial cinema goes around the world, all of the highest box office grosses are franchise films that are essentially driven by action and an epic scale. Just like the Southern cinema, with epic productions like ‘RRR’ and ‘2.0’, Hindi cinema has also buckled up with some massive upcoming action entertainers lined up to light the silver screen on fire.

Pathan - , & John Abraham

Yet unannounced by Yash Raj Films, Pathan is one of the most awaited action entertainers. Director Siddharth Anand was complimented by critics and audiences for mounting ‘War’ on an epic scale and showcasing some enthralling chases and good old fistfights Expectations are that Pathan is mounted on a huge scale as Deepika and John are also portraying key roles in the film.

Fighter - Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Yet again, director Siddharth Anand is chasing some visual spectacle with action star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the upcoming actioner ‘Fighter’. Siddharth will be capturing the aerial action palette with Fighter.

Tiger 3 - &

Salman has been a part of some massive actioners with the Tiger franchise being right at the center of it. Makers will be enhancing the scale of action with this one. The cast and crew have recently shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Maneesh Sharma is helming the latest venture.

Attack & Satyameva Jayate 2 - John Abraham

John Abraham is one of the most renowned action stars in the country. The star has successfully attempted the genre several times and two of his next venture also consist of high-pumping adrenaline. John is playing a super solider in Attack and a double role in Satyameva Jayate 2.

Mayday - , Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn is an action star of the highest order. The actor is also known to be directing films and had already designed some technically astounding and gut-wrenching action sequences in ‘Shivaay’. Ajay’s upcoming action directorial venture also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Sooryavanshi -

will be gracing the silver screen for the first time in a Rohit Shetty film. Rohit’s cop universe is expanding and Sooryavanshi, which is releasing on Diwali is the latest installment.

