Shah Rukh Khan hugging Makarand Deshpande in THIS photo from their 'Circus' days is unmissable.

Even before he became the undisputed King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had a humble start in television. While he starred in the popular series Fauji, SRK also captured attention in 1989's drama Circus. SRK starred alongside Makarand Deshpande, Pavan Malhotra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Neeraj Vora and Hyder Ali among others.

Recently, Makarand Deshpande took to social media to share a major throwback photo featuring the cast of Circus. The photo features Makarand himself, SRK, Ashutosh Gowariker and Satish Kaul. Sharing the picture, Makarand captioned it, 'Aashutosh Gowarikar,Satish Kaul,Shahrukh khan,myself enjoying the fun times shooting for Circus travelling with Circus I don’t remember who clicked the photo! Sorry for that My bhabhi has kept some lovely photos safe, unfortunately she is no more passed a year ago this photo sent to me by her daughter Yashada (sic)."

While the photo was all things nostalgic, the highlight was Shah Rukh Khan hugging his Swades co-star Makarand Deshpande.

Check out the throwback photo below:

Makarand Deshpande's post featuring SRK came at a time when the superstar has been in the midst of trying times. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen for the first time in three weeks since his son Aryan Khan's arrest. He visited the Arthur Road jail to meet him as he is currently lodged there since the last two weeks.

Aryan Khan's bail plea will now be heard on 26 October by the Bombay High Court. His judicial custody has been extended till 30 October.

