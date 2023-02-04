Shah Rukh Khan hypes up Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Bhai ki picture hai…’

Salman Khan’s fans have been super-excited for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on Eid 2023. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and apart from Salman Khan, it stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, with an ensemble supporting cast. The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled on the big screen during Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s screening, on January 25th. Salman was also a part of Pathaan, and had an extended cameo in the film. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, during which he was asked by a fan about Salman’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are good friends, and their camaraderie in Pathaan was loved by their fans. We reported a few days ago, that Salman has been thrilled with Pathaan’s success and even called SRK to congratulate him on the same. Now, during Ask SRK session, a fan asked Shah Rukh to predict the box-office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “@iamsrk #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan boxoffice prediction? #AskSRK,” wrote the fan. In his reply, Shah Rukh hyped up the movie, and said that since it is Salman Khan’s film, it is definitely a must-watch! “Bhai ki picture hai…dekhna toh laazmi hai!!” wrote Shah Rukh. Check out his tweet below!

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. It also features Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, among others. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

