Shah Rukh Khan is a sweetheart and THIS gesture for daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and wife Gauri Khan is proof: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom has reached the remotest places in the world. The actor never fails to impress his fans with his magnanimous and positive presence. Recently, he attended a Netflix event with his kids Suhana and Aryan, and his wife Gauri Khan. As he arrived, the superstar made a sweet gesture for his family, making him win hearts all over again. Check it out!

Shah Rukh Khan- naam toh suna hoga! Yes, his name is enough to make his fans blush and get up from their seats just to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Today (February 3, 2025), those who attended the Next on Netflix event were lucky to get a glimpse of the actor. The moment he arrived at the red carpet event with his family, they went to pose for the paparazzi.

In a viral clip, the Pathaan actor can be seen guiding his kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. He made sure everyone was comfortable and posing well before they faced the shutterbugs for a family picture.

Shah Rukh Khan attends event with family:

At the event, SRK welcomed his son Aryan to the entertainment world. For the unknown, the youngster is all set to make his directorial debut with the series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Minutes ago, Netflix dropped the announcement video of the show which features the father-son duwo.

The clip opens with SRK introducing the show in his style. But his son, who is sitting on the director’s chair, isn’t impressed and asks him to give multiple takes. This makes the Badshah of Bollywood angry who later asks ‘Tere baap ka raaj hai kya? (Is this your father’s world?)’ to which Aryan responds, ‘Haan (yes)’.

The caption, read “Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood announcement video:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the six-episode series is set against the backdrop of film industry and is produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

