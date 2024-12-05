Shah Rukh Khan is ageing like fine wine and this video of him performing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan is proof: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Delhi, having a gala time. At the event, King Khan set the stage on fire by performing on his song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Siddharth Anand's Pathaan.
Take a look:
