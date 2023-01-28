Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic about Pathaan’s success; REACTS to the film’s humongous box-office numbers

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular actors not just in India, but globally! Which explains the humongous box-office collections of his recently released film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is raking in historic box-office numbers, and the film earned over Rs 100 crore at the global box office in a single day! The film continues to shatter box-office records, and has been garnering a great response from viewers across the world. Despite his superstardom, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most grounded, humble actors out there, and always wins us over with his witty, humble replies.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter, during which he was asked about the film’s success and the massive box office numbers. Once again, fans were left in awe of his reply.