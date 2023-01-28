Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic about Pathaan’s success; REACTS to the film’s humongous box-office numbers
During Ask SRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how ecstatic he has been about the film’s success. He won us over with his humble replies.
Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular actors not just in India, but globally! Which explains the humongous box-office collections of his recently released film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is raking in historic box-office numbers, and the film earned over Rs 100 crore at the global box office in a single day! The film continues to shatter box-office records, and has been garnering a great response from viewers across the world. Despite his superstardom, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most grounded, humble actors out there, and always wins us over with his witty, humble replies.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter, during which he was asked about the film’s success and the massive box office numbers. Once again, fans were left in awe of his reply.
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Pathaan’s massive box-office numbers
During the Ask SRK session, one fan asked him how he feels after seeing Pathaan roaring at the box office. “Sir @iamsrk #PathaanMovie ke collection ko dekh kr kaisa Mehsoos Ho Raha Aapko? #AskSRK,” wrote the fan. In response, SRK said that he doesn’t count numbers, he counts happiness. “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan,” replied Shah Rukh, winning over his fans’ hearts! Another fan asked, “How happy are you in last 3 days?” Replying to the tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated. #Pathaan.”
Next, a fan asked how Shah Rukh feels after seeing the audiences’ response to Pathaan. “Pathaan ka public response dekh kaisa lag raha?? #AskSRK @iamsrk,” read the tweet. Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please.”
Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Salman Khan
Salman Khan has a cameo in Pathaan, and he is seen reprising his avatar of the iconic spy, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. A Twitter user tweeted, “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK,” to which Shah Rukh Khan humbly replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”
