Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Gauri Khan’s book launch; Says he’ll demand a ‘discounted makeover’ from her if…

On Sunday, Gauri Khan surprised fans by sharing a stunning family portrait featuring her, Shah Rukh Khan, and their children- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam. The picture showed them posing in black outfits, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful family picture. Gauri announced that she is all set to launch her coffee-table book, My Life In Design. Shah Rukh Khan has written the foreword of the book, and it will give fans a never-seen-before tour of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s palatial residence Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan jokes he will demand a ‘discounted makeover’ from Gauri Khan

In an exclusive conversation with Vogue India, Gauri Khan said that many people, especially Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have wondered what’s behind the gated walls of Mannat. Through this book, the readers can see unseen pictures of Mannat, and Gauri will also be sharing some insight into her design process for her projects. In the foreword, Shah Rukh Khan quipped, “I am excited to see what she has included in her book, and if by chance she has designed some space better than what she has done for me, I will force her to give me a discounted makeover for my space.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan added that it is both shocking and endearing to see Gauri Khan awake late at night, working on her iPad to ensure timely delivery.

Gauri Khan said that when Shah Rukh isn’t shooting, he spends majority of his day in the library. Speaking about the library, and the thought process behind the design, Gauri shared, “We have created a comfortable yet serious ambience. It’s warmly lit, has an old-school vibe to the way the library shelves are designed and is an atmosphere conducive to creativity.”

Gauri Khan shares family picture featuring her, Shah Rukh Khan and their children

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gauri Khan shared the family picture on Instagram and wrote, “Family is what makes a home…Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign.” Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shweta Bachchan and many others dropped heart emojis on Gauri’s post. Farah Khan commented, “Naz#ar utaaro.” Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri!!!!”

