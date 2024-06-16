Shah Rukh Khan is ‘great storyteller’ says his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi: ‘He is more attractive as a person’

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi shared the screen in the 2023 film Jawan. The two stars made the audience go gaga with their screen presence and action sequences together. While the audience enjoyed watching them on the big screen, the celebs also had a great time working together.

During an interview, Vijay spoke highly of the Pathaan actor. He also called him a great storyteller. Read on!

Vijay Sethupathi heaps praise on his Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan

The mere announcement of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi coming together in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan had made their fans excited. Hence, when the film was released, the duo was showered with immense love from cinema lovers across the country.

Well recently, the Merry Christmas actor was in an interview with Cinema Vikatan wherein she praised Shah Rukh for his impressive voice and versatile mind. Vijay said in Tamil, “I have been surprised to hear Mr Shah Rukh Khan's voice. He is a great storyteller. His mind is very versatile. I told him in an interview that he is more attractive as a person than a star.”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the Mumbaikar star also stated that SRK’s energy levels never go down. He told the publication, “I learn something from everyone. What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can’t figure it out unless he tells you. That’s an amazing quality he has.”

The South star also added that the Dunki actor shared several things with him that eventually made him happy.

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Jawan

Director Atlee made his Hindi film debut with Jawan. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and many others.

It showcases how the father-son duo join hands to fight crime and corruption in society. After its theatrical release in September 2023, the movie set several box-office records.

