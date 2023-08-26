Shah Rukh Khan is 'happy' for Alia Bhatt; congratulates her for winning National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang this year with Pathaan. He was missing from the big screen for nearly five years and fans flocked to the theatres to celebrate his run. The result was that Pathaan turned out to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of this year as of now. King Khan is now gearing up for the release of the action thriller movie Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Alia Bhatt's win

At the 69th National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the award with Kriti Sanon for Mimi. Recently, Shah Rukh conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). A user asked his first reaction to Alia's win. SRK responded, "Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!!"

SRK says Jawan is about women

During the session, a user asked SRK to describe his character's journey in the movie in one word. He said, "No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan."

In the same session, he was also asked about his favorite part in shooting Jawan. He said that it was donning all the looks and varied roles. Furthermore, the superstar stated that the entire process was really hectic 'but too much fun' after he saw the final product. Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as well as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the movie. Jawan is slated to be released theatrically on September 7 this year. There has been a really strong buzz surrounding the movie because of the release of several posters, songs, and a prevue. There is also good news for fans waiting to book their tickets for the movie. We exclusively got to know that the advance booking of Jawan is expected to open in India on Sunday, August 27.

