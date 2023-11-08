'Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend': The Marvels director Nia DaCosta expresses desire to work with actor

Shah Rukh Khan, undeniably the Badshah of Bollywood, extends his reign globally with an unmatched presence. The superstar enjoyed a phenomenal year in cinema, with Jawan and Pathaan emerging as blockbusters and leaving an indelible mark on the overseas box office. His influence goes beyond Bollywood, as he has previously earned a mention in the esteemed Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Nia DaCosta, the director of the upcoming movie The Marvels has openly expressed her desire to collaborate with SRK, bestowing upon him the title of a 'legend.'

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘legend’

In a recent interview with News18, Nia DaCosta, the director of the highly anticipated MCU movie The Marvels, expressed her admiration for a Bollywood actor she would love to collaborate with. Mentioning Shah Rukh Khan, she stated, "Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn't he? It's kind of a no-brainer in that sense."

When asked if she had considered bringing a Bollywood star on board, similar to Farhan Akhtar joining the series Ms. Marvel, Nia DaCosta revealed that it hadn't crossed her mind. She emphasized their commitment to keeping everything organic and avoiding stunt casting. However, she concluded, "But there is always time, there's always time."

The Marvels features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. This superhero extravaganza is set to hit theaters in India on November 10.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the year with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, a significant installment in the YRF spy universe. Following this, his action-packed entertainer Jawan, directed by Atlee, hit the screens in September. Now, SRK is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Dunki, marking his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani.

The recently unveiled first look, titled Dunki Drop 1, provides a sneak peek into the heartwarming tale of friendship. The star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and more. Indian theaters are set to welcome the film on December 22.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh ushered in his 58th birthday on November 2 with a grand celebration attended by numerous renowned celebrities.

