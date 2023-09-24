Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed as fan shares crossover edit between Pretty Woman and Jawan's Chaleya

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan brought a rage with his recent release, Jawan. The Atlee Kumar directorial which starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal roles shattered massive records at the box office. Nevertheless, not to forget one classic film in King Khan’s career was Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside Preity Zinta, which was released in 2003. Ever wondered what the crossover between these two iconic movies would look like? Well, a fan recently edited the super hit track of Jawan’s Chaleya with the video clip of Nikkhil Advani’s Pretty Woman song. The captivating edit reached Shah Rukh Khan and he had quite a sweet reaction to it.

An ardent SRK fan edited the clip of Aman (played by SRK) from Kal Ho Naa Ho dancing to the tunes of superhit track of Jawan’s, Chaleya. The crossover which nobody might have expected went viral on the internet. When it reached, Shah Rukh Khan, taking to X (formerly Twitter), reacted with a sweet reply as he wrote, “You are right…. This edit does seem to work ‘pretty’ seamlessly. Thank u my man, this was fun to watch. Love u”. Have a look:

The interesting edit won over many. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, “Hahaha .. best h Made my day (heart eye emojis) while another fan dropped several red heart and heart eye emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction upon a fan asked about charity post Jawan success

Shah Rukh Khan currently enjoying the success of his last release, Jawan is quite active on social media. He never misses a chance to converse with his fans and is often seen conducting interactive session on X. Recently; a fan had asked him if he would do charity now after the Jawan turned out to be a super success. Winning over the fans once again, he replied, “Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan” Have a look:

About Jawan

The blockbuster Jawan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with South director, Atlee Kumar. Along with it, the movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara which starred Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone and others.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the production banner of Red Chillies, the film was released on September 7 earlier this year. Apart from Hindi, the film was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film upon its release emerged as the biggest opening film for any Bollywood film in the history.

