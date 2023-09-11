'Shah Rukh Khan is so witty...': Jawan co-star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya recalls first interaction with superstar

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated Jawan, ever since its release, has brought a storm. In Atlee Kumar’s directorial, Nayanthara was the leading lady. Apart from the lead cast, the film had an ensemble cast consisting of Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), and several others. Amongst all these talented girls, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who also made her acting debut with this magnum opus movie, was seen playing the role of Azad’s gang of six girls who help him on his missions in Jawan. In a recent interview, the singer-turned-actress gushed over her working experience with co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya recalls getting ‘bear hugs’ from Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya recalled her first meeting with SRK and admitted being nervous. She stated, “I knew when Shah Rukh would walk in everyone’s going to know. I didn’t know what to expect because personally, I have been a fan but I didn’t know the man. Who doesn’t know the icon right? But I was very curious to know how is he as a person, and he gave an example as soon as he stepped on sets.”

Sanjeeta further opened up about her first interaction with SRK. Bhattacharya shared how the Don actor greeted everyone with "bear hugs" and "a kiss on foreheads". The singer claimed such gestures drew away all the intimidation and nervousness.

Sanjeeta then described SRK’s gesture as a "very fatherly, kind thing to do" and stated that her respect for the actor went from 100 to beyond. She further sang praises for King Khan and said that he has "passing wisdom". “You just want to sit and listen because he is so wise. He is so witty and charming. He deserves all the love that he gets," she stated.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya recalls bonding over coffee and Delhi ki chaat

Since Sanjeeta doesn’t come from the film industry, SRK and she rather bonded over coffee. She revealed, “We spoke about Delhi and Delhi Ki chaat. I asked him kaunsi coffee pi rahe ho aap, mujhe bhi chahiye (I asked about his coffee preference, I too want the same coffee).”

Furthermore, Bhattacharya mentioned that King Khan likes to have a completely black coffee. “He drinks a lot of coffee throughout the day. We also spoke about music and he asked me to sing. He brought a guitar for me to play," the Jawan actress shared.

