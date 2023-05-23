Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts on the Internet and the reason will leave you mighty impressed

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the world. Be it kids or veterans, everyone loves watching him on the big screen. Recently, a 60-year-old lady named Shivani Chakraborty, who hails from West Bengal, expressed her wish to meet SRK before she dies. The old lady has been battling terminal cancer for years now. Despite her ongoing treatment, the lady wished to meet the superstar once. Interestingly, Shah Rukh fulfilled her wish.

Shah Rukh Khan fulfills his fan's last wish

Earlier today, Shah Rukh's fan clubs took to social media and informed that the actor spoke to his old fan on a video call. Reportedly, he spoke to her for 40 minutes virtually. If reports are to be believed, King Khan told Shivani that he will help financially. He also invited himself to her daughter's wedding. Khan also assured her that he will visit her and have a fish meal at her home in Kolkata. The fan club shared the details on Twitter that read, "#ShahRukhKhan had a good warm 40 min chat with His FAN, Shivani Chakraborty, also Told He'll help her financially & will attend Her Daughter's Marriage & also He'll Visit her & have a Fish Meal in her Home Kolkata. Undoubtedly, Biggest Yet Most Humble Star ever was, is & will." Have a look:

Soon after the news was shared on social media, fans were seen showering love on the Pathaan actor. A fan wrote, "I am so! so! so! infinitely! proud of you! King Khan!!!!!!!!!! LOVEEEEEEEEEEEEE YOOOOOOOOOOOU!!!!!!" Another fan wrote, "king of hearts!!!!, soooo proud to have tattooed your name on my skin!!"

Work front

Shah Rukh returned to movies recently with Pathaan. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It went on to break several records. It has become SRK's highest-grossing film ever. Next, he will be seen in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The film will release in theatres on September 7. Apart from this, SRK has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Suhana Khan: 5 reasons why we think Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is a superstar in the making