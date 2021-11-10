Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham to begin Pathan’s Spain schedule from next month: Report

Siddharth Anand, whose last film ‘War’ ended up being a mega-blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the leading parts. Siddharth is currently working on ‘Pathan’ which is one of the most anticipated ventures being filmed in India currently. The mega action adventure stars Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone in the leading role with John Abraham playing the antagonist. According to several media reports, SRK was supposed to fly to Spain to shoot the latest schedule of Pathan before his son Aryan Khan got arrested.

As per a report in News18, SRK will be heading to Spain next month and will be shooting two romantic songs as well as a few chest-thumping action sequences with Deepika Padukone & John Abraham respectively. A source told the news portal, “Shah Rukh is now much relieved after Aryan got bail. He decided that he wanted to spend some time with family before diving neck-deep into work again. But the actor has given a primary go-ahead for the Spain schedule, which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month.” Source added, “Seville, Majorca, Cardez, Jerez De La Frontera, Valldemosa, Riad Lolita Tarif are some of the shortlisted places. These are locations where no Bollywood film has shot earlier.”

Reportedly a new international action director is being hired for the action sequences. Source revealed, “Apart from Shah Rukh, John Abraham, who plays an antagonist, is also going to be a part of the shoot. The entire unit is prepping for the schedule. The VFX of the film is going to be jointly done by YRF’s visual effect studio yFX and Red Chillies VFX”.

