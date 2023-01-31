Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham's Pathaan's ticket rates dropped; Here's WHY

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25th and since then, there has been no stopping for the film at the box office. Within five days, the Siddharth Anand directorial managed to enter the 500 crore club worldwide. Pathaan is on its way to creating history with earth-shattering box office numbers. Amid enjoying the successful run, the makers have now used a smart technique to keep the box office momentum going. Reportedly, the ticket rates of Pathaan have been cut down by 25 percent to maintain its glorious run at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ticket rates reduced by 25 percent

According to Mid-Day, producer Aditya Chopra decided to cut down prices after the five-day extended weekend. Usually, the producer and exhibitors reduce the prices in the second week of a film's release but YRF chose to take the unusual road. The trade analysts went on to call it a 'strategic move'. Reducing the ticket rates will only help the film to grow bigger. Well, it will be interesting to see how much Pathaan rakes in its lifetime. Team Pathaan celebrates the big success On Monday evening, SRK, Deepika, John and Siddharth Anand were seen attending the first press meet in the city. They were seen celebrating the massive success of Pathaan with fans and the media. The trio was seen thanking everyone for an overwhelming response. While thanking his fans, SRK also revealed that he was excited to do Pathaan after he heard that John was a part of it.

He said, "The good part was when I heard that John is doing the film, I really wanted to work with him. I and Sid convinced him, and thank you John for taking up the film. It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people and when that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Adi (Aditya Chopra), Sid and everyone for this film, it has done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days." Pathaan also starred Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Superstar Salman Khan too made a starry special appearance in the film as Tiger. The audience loved watching SRK and Salman's quirky banter. Pathaan is now a part of YRF's spy universe.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Pathaan has a record-breaking weekend internationally; Crosses Rs 200 crore in 5 days