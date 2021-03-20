Shah Rukh Khan joining Ajay Devgn in pan masala ad paves way for a meme fest on social media

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be next seen in Pathan, is making the headlines for his recent pan masala commercial with Ajay Devgn.

might have been missing from the silver screen for over two years now, but he surely knows the art of being in the headlines. However, this time the news surrounding King Khan ha been quite intriguing and has also sparked a meme fest on social media. This happened after the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor had joined for a commercial ad for a pan masala. As soon as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn’s ad was unveiled the micro-blogging site has been buzzing with memes about the same.

Interestingly, this commercial marks Shah Rukh and Ajan’s first onscreen union and fans can’t stop brimming with opinions about King Khan being a part of this commercial. A Twitter user wrote, “When all director, producer's, and whole Bollywood failed to do so,#vimal make it possible and bring them together.#SRK in #vimal ad.” Another user tweeted, “SRK Fans said, We Miss You SRK. He said, See You on screen 2021. He came up with Vimal Ad. Lol!! Don't demand anything from him now.”

Take a look at memes about SRK joining Ajay in the commercial:

After new Vimal tvf, Ajay devgn be like : pic.twitter.com/Ob73zrFhl9 — Misha Trends (@Misha__Rajput) March 20, 2021

After doing Vimal ad ,

Srk outside his house on every birthday : pic.twitter.com/3syyisN44e — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) March 20, 2021

Relax Guys #ShahRukhKhan did Vimal ad & he has the reason pic.twitter.com/WvKAjb80Oe — VEER (@REMINISCENTVEER) March 20, 2021

After cop universe,spy universe,horror comedy Universe Bollywood introduces Vimal Universe #BoloJubanKesari pic.twitter.com/x21ffUTRa9 — B.T. (@Bir_Th9) March 20, 2021

When all director, producer's, and whole Bollywood failed to do so,#vimal make it possible and bring them together.#SRK in #vimal ad pic.twitter.com/sll9PtumP8 — Aftab alvi Siddiqui | (@AlbiAftab) March 20, 2021

SRK Fans said, We Miss You SRK. He said, See You on screen 2021. He came up with Vimal Ad. Lol!! Don't demand anything from him now — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Yash Raj Films’ upcoming project Pathan wherein he will be sharing the screen space with and John Abraham. Besides, the movie will also have a cameo by and will reportedly be connected with the actor’s much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to have an important connection with SRK’s Pathan climax? Deets Inside

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×