Is Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with Sanjay Dutt for the first time in a multilingual film ‘Rakhee’?: Report

Reportedly Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have already begun shooting for the film. Scroll further to know more.

has not officially announced any film after the 2018 release Zero. Reports have been doing the rounds that his next film is an actioner titled Pathan starring John Abraham and but the venture has not been formally announced yet. Fans are in anticipation to see their favorite star on the big screen yet again considering previously in his career SRK has not taken a break this long in-between releases. Several projects have rumored to been touted under his belt including a Rajkumar Hirani film and a comedy by Raj & DK though nothing has been finalized in the public eye.

Shah Rukh Khan has not acted in a full-fledged film with Sanjay Dutt yet. The duo is known to be good friends and has shared screen space for a few minutes in Ra. One and Om Shanti Om. According to a report in the Times of India, superstar SRK and Sanjay will be seen together in a multilingual film titled ‘Rakhee’. As mentioned in the report, the venture is backed by Viacom 18. TOI reported that according to sources, both the stars have even started filming for the project in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed then this mega venture will mark the first full-fledged collaboration between the two fan favorites.

The Family Man makers Raj and DK last year spoke to Rajeev Masand about having to collaborate with SRK for a film. Speaking about SRK’s reaction to the script, DK said, “We just told him a story that we wanted to say and he immediately loved it.” Raj went on to add, “He did say ‘your script is great, it is important to keep the script intact. So whatever happens in that journey, make sure the script remains what you guys wanted it to be. Make the film it should be, don’t be bogged down by the star or actor in it’.”

Also Read| Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan: Here's why they continue to be the 'Numero Uno' of power couples

Share your comment ×