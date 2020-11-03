Shah Rukh Khan joins Suhana Khan, Karan Johar with family at Burj Khalifa to celebrate his birthday; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan has finally given a sneak peek of his birthday celebration in Dubai on social media. Check them out here.

turned 55 on Monday, November 2, 2020. The superstar is currently in Dubai with his family for IPL 2020. While fans around the world celebrated his birthday virtually this time owing to his earlier request amidst the COVID-19 crisis, King Khan himself kept the celebrations minimal. His friend and filmmaker has recently shared a video in which the Happy New Year star can be seen mesmerized by how the Burj Khalifa has been lit up on his birthday.

Karan Johar has also penned a sweet birthday note that reads, “Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever... “A little later, Shah Rukh’s daughter shares a picture with her cool dad as they celebrate his birthday at the place. The Baadshah of Bollywood looks dapper in an olive green t-shirt and a black blazer. One cannot help but notice his new hairstyle yet again! Suhana also looks pretty in a multi-coloured crop top and white pants.

Check out the posts below:

Shah Rukh Khan himself has shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen standing in front of the mighty Burj Khalifa. He writes, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Check out the post below:

A day earlier, Suhana Khan had shared a post meant for her father and BFF Shanaya Kapoor in which she denoted them as best friends and wished them on their birthdays. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar has taken a two-year hiatus from the big screen and fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback. Well, the good news is that reports about the same are out and his new project Pathan is said to go on floors soon.

