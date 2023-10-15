Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji-Karan Johar pay surprise visit during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening in Mumbai; fans go gaga

October 15 witnessed a pure nostalgic moment as the makers of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai re-released the 1998 film to celebrate 25 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer. Directed by one of the celebrated filmmakers Karan Johar, the film still remains in everyone's hearts as the film showcases the idea of love is friendship. Now, a while ago, KJo, SRK, and Rani surprised fans as they visited a theater during the special screening in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar visit theater during special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota

A video on Instagram shows Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar paying a surprise visit to a theater in Mumbai during the special screening of their superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rahul aka Shah Rukh wore a leather jacket and jeans. Tina aka Rani opted for a beautiful light-pink saree, and the director of the film wore an all-black outfit. As the trio visited the theater, fans started screaming their names out of excitement. Watch the video:

On the other hand, Dharma Productions shared a picture of Johar, Shah Rukh, and Rani posing together at the theater. They captioned it, "Bohot kuch hota hai seeing them all in one frame!The celebration of pyaar & dosti just got BIGGER & GRANDER for #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai #KuchKuchHotaHai #KKHH #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji." Have a look:

Speaking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the romantic drama film tells the story of a complicated love triangle of three college-going students Rahul Khanna (played by SRK), Anjali Sharma (played by Kajol), and Tina Malhotra (played by Rani Mukherji). Salman Khan as Aman Mehra made a special appearance in the film.

