Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s bronze statue to be unveiled in UK's Leicester Square to mark DDLJ’s 25th anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's statue will be the first ever long-term Bollywood statue erected in the UK. Read on to know more details.

With just a day left for and Kajol’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to complete 25 years, London's Leicester Square is prepping to unveil a bronze statue of the leading actors. Heart of London Business Alliance today revealed that the latest statue to join Leicester Square’s ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie statue trail will be Bollywood's King Khan and Kajol to celebrate the landmark event.

The statue will be erected alongside that of Harry Potter, Batman and other pop culture figures. This will be the first ever long-term Bollywood statue erected in the UK. In India, DDJJ has been one of the longest-running films with daily shows at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir.

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, the romantic drama shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. As Raj and Simran, SRK and Kajol went on to make history as one of the most-loved jodis in Bollywood. The statue in Leicester Square is set to be unveiled in Spring 2021. If you're wondering why London's Leicester Square, the location actually couldn’t be more fitting.

It was here that Raj and Simran first crossed paths in the film, albeit unbeknown to one another. Fittingly, the scene features two of the square’s cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square. The bronze statue of the actors will be situated along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, honouring this scene.

Mark Williams, Director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, said, "It’s fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema to our trail as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and it’s exciting to be able to bring to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. This statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and the cultural bridges that cinema can help build, and we’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×