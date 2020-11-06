  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol starrer DDLJ back at Maratha Mandir as cinema halls reopen in Maharashtra

The iconic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has returned to Maratha Mandir from today.
The Maharashtra government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to start operations with 50 percent capacity from November 5. And from today, the iconic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has returned to Maratha Mandir theatre. The film recently clocked 25 years. It is one of the longest-running films in the history of Indian cinema. However, theatres in Maharashtra were closed for almost eight long months due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, the executive director of Maratha Mandir and G-7 single screens, Manoj Desai said, “The day the cinema halls open in Mumbai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be back in the matinee show. It was always the first show of the day and that tradition will continue.” He further explained that they had to discontinue it only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that when the film was released 25 years ago, Maratha Mandir ran to packed houses for each show for months. “That was the magic of a beautiful story, a fresh on-screen pair, great music, superb performances and fabulous locales. It had such an aspirational value for the audience. People loved it, some even remembered dialogues by heart in just a few weeks of the film’s release,” added Manoj.

Currently, apart from Maharashtra, states like Chandigarh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Goa and Punjab are also operating cinema halls with 50 percent seating capacity.

