Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt; 10 iconic onscreen pairs of Bollywood since 90s

There is no doubt that romance is one of Bollywood's most favourite genres and has never gone out of style. We have witnessed some iconic pairings on the big screen, time and again and they remained evergreen. Over the decades, some onscreen pairs have been lauded across the country for their onscreen chemistry. Their magic on the audience compels filmmakers to repeat their jodi in films after films. From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit, and Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, these onscreen pairings have won the hearts time and again. So, today let's look at a few of such pairings.

Let’s look at 10 iconic onscreen pairs of Bollywood since the 90s:

1. Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

SRK and Kajol need no introduction. They are one of the most super hit onscreen pairs ever. They have worked together in several blockbusters films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name Is Khan, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and others. However, Kajol and Shah Rukh's one of the most iconic films is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. SRK as Raj and Kajol as Simran is evergreen and will always remain.

2. Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit

They are still Prem and Nisha for all of us (cue: Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!). They first starred together in the 1991 film Saajan. After that, they worked in Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, etc. Whenever Salman and Madhuri came together onscreen, they created magic.

3. Govinda-Karisma Kapoor

They are one of the most loved lead pairs in Hindi cinema. They literally, reigned the 90s with their dance moves and killer expressions. Some of their hit movies are Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and others.

4. Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla

Another iconic onscreen pairing is of Aamir and Juhi. They have delivered many hits together like Tum Mere Ho, Ishq, and Andaz Apna Apna. Today, this onscreen couple is likely most remembered for their iconic movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

5. Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif

Akshay and Katrina are one of the adored onscreen pairs. They shared the big screen in movies such as Namastey London, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh is King, and others and in every film, the pair looked like a dream. They recently worked together in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

6. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika always created magic whenever they come together for a project. It is undeniable that they look so good together and their sizzling chemistry is the cherry on the cake. Some of their iconic movies are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. They recently shared the screen space in the film 83.

7. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt

This pair debuted together in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and since then, they have become fans' favourite. After SOTY, they worked in movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Kalank.

8. Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranbir's screen presence will always remain one of the most refreshing pairings of all time. They set ablaze with their chemistry in their first film together, which is Bachna Ae Haseeno. After that, they paired in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

9. Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor

Shahid and Kareena won the hearts with Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, which is touted as one of the most romantic films of all time. Their portrayal of Geet (played by Kareena) and Aditya (essayed by Shahid) were so realistic and amazing that they are still fresh in the viewer's minds.

10. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

They worked in Shershaah and after that, they became one of the most talked about pairings. Their chemistry and acting in the film were liked by many.

