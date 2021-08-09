Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar enjoy a ‘perfect Sunday evening’; See star studded PIC

On Sunday, August 8, Bollywood a-listers , Kareena Kapoor, and many others happened to have enjoyed a small get-together. The pictures from their meeting have sent social media ablaze. While the Chak De star kept it casual in a plain t-shirt, meanwhile wife made an appearance in a gorgeous printed flowy dress. Speaking of the elite Kapoor sisters, Kareena opted for a white top paired with denims and a statement sling bag. On the other hand, Karisma slayed in a multi-coloured comfy ensemble.

Even and sister Amrita Arora joined the bandwagon bringing their ace style game into play. The Supermodel of the Year judge was seen donning a white bralette topped with a matching blazer and sister Amrita played with stripes while giving her comfort an utmost priority. Ace director Karan Johar and fashion maverick Manish Malhotra were all smiles as the camera captured them. The star-studded photo was shared by Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. While Amrita said, “Sunday night with my peeps #thisisus”. Karisma wrote, “A perfect Sunday evening #loveandlaughter”.

Take a look:

Upon seeing the post, fans went gaga over it. While some hailed it as a ‘beautiful pic’, many others flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. A user also requested Karan Johar to take the lead and make a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor together, another quipped ‘stars ka Bigg Boss’. In terms of work, Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot on Sunday at 8 pm.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar gives inside house tour in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style; WATCH