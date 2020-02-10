Shah Rukh Khan & Kartik Aaryan are dedicated says Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali as he compares them

Imtiaz Ali has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal and with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. In a recent chat, Imtiaz compared Shah Rukh and Kartik and praised Kartik for his acting talent. Here’s what he said.

When it comes to naming a star who has managed to get success with his past few films, Kartik Aaryan comes to mind. Now, with his next, Kartik is all set to showcase his film Love Aaj Kal with the prolific filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. In the past, Kartik has mentioned in several interviews that he has been a huge fan of Shah Rukh and when he came to Mumbai, he had seen the frenzy outside Mannat and had seen SRK when he came out in his car. Now, having worked with both SRK and Kartik, Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz couldn’t help but compare the two.

Imtiaz spoke about Kartik and his acting talent. The filmmaker of Love Aaj Kal said that Kartik is extraordinary and is emotionally intelligent when it comes to acting. Imtiaz further mentioned that Kartik has a certain rhythm which makes him different from others. Later, the filmmaker compared him to Shah Rukh and mentioned that both King Khan and Kartik are extremely dedicated when it comes to their craft. Imtiaz even mentioned that for him interest and talent go hand in hand as he praised Kartik.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on his bond with Sara Ali Khan and relating to Shah Rukh Khan's journey)

On similarities between Shah Rukh and Kartik, Ali said, “Both of them are thoroughly dedicated.” Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla too Kartik mentioned that he finds a relatability factor with Shah Rukh and his journey in Bollywood. The Love Aaj Kal star mentioned that King Khan inspires him every day and that he likes how Shah Rukh has created his own audience. Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik and Sara Ali Khan as Veer and Zoe. Kartik will also be seen playing Raghu from 1990 starring alongside Arushi Malhotra. It also stars Randeep Hooda, the film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More