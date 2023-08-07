Shah Rukh Khan keeps anticipation going of Jawan as he shares new glimpses from film

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The hype around the film has been on top since its announcement. The Jawan Prevue was released on June 10 and has been receiving immense praise from fans on social media. Fans cannot wait to see the magic of SRK's new avatar on the big screens. Directed by Atlee, this collaboration marks Shah Rukh's first venture with the renowned South director. A while ago, the superstar shared some new glimpses from Jawan to keep the anticipation going.

Shah Rukh Khan shares new glimpses from Jawan

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to share new glimpses from one of the most awaited films Jawan. Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "30 days to go…These too shall pass….Tick…Tock…. #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The video is a collection of some scenes from the film and has already taken social media by storm.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan shared the new clips from Jawan, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Can't wait Sir." Another commented, "Arre ready ready." "RESPECT BUTTON FOR SRK," wrote a third fan. "SRK The Father of Bollywood," commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping fire and hand-heart emojis.

Speaking about the preview of Jawan, it showcases highly explosive action sequences, grand musical numbers, and a jaw-dropping performance of Shah Rukh's retro song Beqarar Karke. The 'bald' look of SRK became popular after the release of the Jawaan preview. The poster has added to the already growing excitement for the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen holding a gun in both hands wearing a gray t-shirt with a red-black checkered shirt.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the cast of Jawan includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film. The film will release worldwide in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

