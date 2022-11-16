Shah Rukh Khan keeps it cool, Suhana Khan puts on her mask as they get papped at Mumbai airport; SEE GLIMPSES
Shah Rukh Khan, one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors, and his daughter Suhana Khan were papped at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. They both opted to keep a simple look and yet stole the limelight.
One of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, and his daughter Suhana Khan were clicked by the camerapersons at the Mumbai airport on early Wednesday morning. They both opted to keep their look simple, comfortable, and yet classy. However, what adds to their charm is their uber-cool attitude which surely stole the limelight at the Mumbai airport.
In the fresh glimpses of these celebs we have received, Suhana Khan was spotted arriving at the airport from an undisclosed location. She opted to put on her mask and did not pull it down. Moreover, she looked absolutely comfortable in her frilly jeans and loose grey-colored jacket.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, chose to keep his look minimalistic. He made a fashion statement by donning his stylish black shades. He was papped while heading towards an undisclosed location from the airport.
Both Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were clicked within a gap of just a few hours.
See Glimpses here
Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front
2023 will be a special year for Shah Rukh Khan fans. He will star in three films in 2023 namely Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in ‘Jawan’. After this, he will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu towards the year's end.
Suhana Khan’s Work Front
Suhana will soon be seen in the Netflix film The Archies. This film is directed by Zoya Akhtar.
