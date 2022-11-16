Shah Rukh Khan keeps it cool, Suhana Khan puts on her mask as they get papped at Mumbai airport; SEE GLIMPSES

One of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, and his daughter Suhana Khan were clicked by the camerapersons at the Mumbai airport on early Wednesday morning. They both opted to keep their look simple, comfortable, and yet classy. However, what adds to their charm is their uber-cool attitude which surely stole the limelight at the Mumbai airport.

In the fresh glimpses of these celebs we have received, Suhana Khan was spotted arriving at the airport from an undisclosed location. She opted to put on her mask and did not pull it down. Moreover, she looked absolutely comfortable in her frilly jeans and loose grey-colored jacket.