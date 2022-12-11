Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and more arrive at Amritpal Singh birthday's bash; PICS

Producer-writer Amritpal Singh Bindra celebrated his birthday on Saturday. He is known for Bandish Bandits (2020), Girl in the City (2016) Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in Love Per Square Foot (2018). Amritpal Singh Bindra, recently also produced the OTT film Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao in the lead. He hosted a special party at his residence which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan, along with Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sunny Kaushal, Shakun Batra, Karan Johar, Triptti Dimri, Anushka Ranjan, her husband Aditya Seal, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and many others marked their presence. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were also present at the party along with Rhea Chakraborty, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana Panday, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Shah Rukh Khan ditches paparazzi

While several celebrities posed for paparazzi from their cars, Shah Rukh decided to ditch the shutterbugs as he entered the venue in a car with black curtains. Kiara and Sidharth were spotted leaving Amritpal's birthday bash in the same car, while rumoured couple Navya and Siddhant also left the venue together.

Check out the photos: