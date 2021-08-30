Shah Rukh Khan to kick off Atlee's film in September with a 10 day shoot schedule in Pune?

Fans of King Khan, have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement of his upcoming films amid the buzz about several projects including Pathan, Atlee's untitled film and Rajkumar Hirani's project. While reports of Shah Rukh gearing up for the international schedule of Pathan have been coming, a new report has now brought in a fresh update about SRK's film with Atlee. As per a daily's report, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara starrer will kick off in September.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh has recently finished Pathan's India portions of the shoot and amid gearing up for the international shoot, the superstar has turned to Atlee's film. The report further claimed that Shah Rukh may begin shooting for Atlee's film in Pune in September. Further details regarding the shoot mentioned in the daily's report claim that SRK and Atlee's film will be officially announced on the day that the shoot begins. Apart from shooting with SRK in Pune, Atlee's film reportedly will be shot in Mumbai, Dubai and few other locations.

A source told Mid-day, "Shah Rukh has wrapped up his Pathan portions on home turf. Now, the team is working on locking locations for its international schedule. So, the actor felt it best to turn his attention to Atlee's film, which would have rolled earlier had it not been for the pandemic. It will be a 10-day shoot. While the film has been in the news since 2020, it will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors." The report also claimed that Atlee and Shah Rukh's actioner may be mounted on a budget of INR 200 Crore.

If this turns out to be true and SRK begins filming Atlee's next in September, fans of the megastar would be over the moon. Earlier, Pinkvilla had broken the news of Nayanthara being the leading lady in SRK and Atlee's film. We had also reported that Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra will be a part of the project too. Meanwhile, recent reports of SRK heading to Europe to shoot Pathan with also have been coming in. Amid all the buzz, it is fans of Shah Rukh who have been awaiting for his announcements.

