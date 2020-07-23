Shah Rukh Khan to kick off Siddharth Anand’s action flick FIRST prior to Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy?

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after Zero is highly awaited. Amid this, a recent update has come in about SRK’s return to sets and it may not be as per plan of shooting for Rajkumar Hirani for his social comedy. Instead, Shah Rukh’s rumoured actioner with Siddharth Anand may go on floors first.

Bollywood superstar ’s return to the silver screen is one of the most anticipated things by his fans. Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with and in 2018 and since then, fans have been waiting to see him bounce back. While reports were coming in that SRK may begin shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy on immigration soon, it seems that the plan has witnessed a slight change and that King Khan may kick off Siddharth Anand’s rumoured actioner prior to the other film.

As per a latest report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh had planned to shoot Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy in Canada. However, owing to the COVID 19 situation, the team may have been unable to procure permission to travel amid the pandemic. Hence, the shoot of Hirani’s film may have been deferred at a later date. The report quoted a source who said that due to this, SRK may begin shooting for Siddharth Anand’s action film first that is rumoured to be announced on September 27 this year.

As per the daily’s report, a source said, “Given the current global crisis, Hirani's team could not procure the permission to shoot in Canada. So, the director will have to kick off the shoot at a later date. In the meantime, Shah Rukh is considering returning to the big screen with Siddharth's action-drama. After the raging success of War, Yash Raj Films is keen that he helm another tentpole movie. The film will be announced on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, September 27, and the superstar is expected to begin shooting in October tentatively.” Well, if this is true, Shah Rukh’s fans may get to see him do action before the social comedy.

Meanwhile, a day back, Pinkvilla also reported that may have been roped in to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s actioner. However, the official announcements of this project are yet to be made. Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh have been awaiting the actor’s return to the big screen. He will be seen in and ’s Brahmastra in a small cameo. It is also reported that he may have a special appearance in R Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

