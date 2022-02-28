Shah Rukh Khan kissing AbRam in these throwback birthday photos with Gauri, Suhana & Aryan cannot be missed

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are doting parents to three children. While son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are setting out on their own journey's into the film world, their youngest AbRam is only eight-years-old. The Khans make headlines for multiple reason but today's reason is the most adorable one.

We came across some viral photos of SRK, Gauri, Suhana and Aryan all celebrating AbRam's birthday. The priceless throwback photos reportedly date back from a couple of years ago and show the family going all out to celebrate the little one's birthday. The pictures clicked by were taken during AbRam's birthday party at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Multiple photos, clicked by P.V.Vision, from the party emerged and shows AbRam cutting his birthday cake at an 'Avengers' themed party with his friends. SRK's mini-me can also be seen blowing out the candles on his cake amidst a backdrop of large Hulk cutouts. While the family of five posed for a group photo, in another picture SRK can be seen adorably cuddling AbRam and planting a kiss on his cheeks.

Take a look at the photos below:

At the birthday table, AbRam can be seen surrounded with several other kids who adorably wait on him to slice the cake. SRK and his family all colour co-ordinated in shades of blue and grey. However, the birthday boy wore a crisp white shirt and denims.

