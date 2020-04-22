Shah Rukh Khan kissing AbRam in a THROWBACK video is a sight you don’t want to miss; Watch

Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan kisses little munchkin AbRam in a throwback video from his birthday celebrations and fans love it; Take a look

might not have signed a movie since the debacle of 2017 film Zero, however, that doesn’t deter his fans to shower love on their King Khan. Be it his birthdays, Eid, Diwali or any other big occasion, hundreds and thousands of fans flock outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the actor. Now as we speak, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, everyone is indoors and not flocking on the roads, and therefore, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback video from SRK’s birthday where he is seen meeting his fans from the balcony along with AbRam, and in the video, besides waving and doing his signature salaam to his fans, SRK is seen giving a peck on the cheek to AnRam.

Yes, and the sight of SRK planting a kiss on AbRam’s cheek is something that instantly brightened up our day. Now a few days back, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter and amidst a host of questions, one was a marriage proposal for AbRam. That’s right! When a Twitter user asked him if he'd be interested in marrying off AbRam to his one-year-old niece who adores his son, SRK, didn’t ignore the questions and instead replied, “God bless her. She is very pretty.” Also, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to sign a film, and the actor’s reply won hearts as he said that although he has been reading a lot of scripts and even if he signs, who will shoot during the lockdown. During the Ask Me session, a fan asked, “Scripts to bohot padhi Hongi Apne ab ekhad sign bhi kardo #AskSRK,” and to this, SRK replied, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.

