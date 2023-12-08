Shah Rukh Khan lauds Fighter teaser; reveals one thing ‘more beautiful’ than Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become a fan of the recently unveiled teaser for the movie Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.
Fighter has become one of the most eagerly anticipated films in Bollywood. With the release of character posters and the official teaser, the film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has received praise not only from fans but also from within the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, in particular, has lauded the teaser and shared what he finds ‘more beautiful’ than the cast.
Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter teaser
After the much-awaited teaser of the movie Fighter premiered on various social media platforms on Friday, December 8, Bollywood celebrities swiftly shared their reactions to the sneak peek.
Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan couldn't resist expressing his thoughts. Taking to his X (Twitter) account, he not only appreciated the teaser but also extended his best wishes. In a playful manner, he disclosed what he found more beautiful than the stellar cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.
Shah Rukh penned, “The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humor….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!”
Have a look!
