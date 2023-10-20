Shah Rukh Khan lauds Suhana Khan's song Sunoh in The Archies; dubs it 'quaint' and 'beautiful'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is making her debut in the teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. The recent release of the first song, Sunoh, featuring Suhana showcasing her skills on skates, has earned praise from her proud father. Shah Rukh described the song as 'quaint' and 'beautiful,' adding an extra layer of excitement for the audience awaiting this upcoming movie.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Friday, October 20, to share a special post dedicated to his daughter Suhana Khan as she gears up to make her entry into the film industry. Shah Rukh posted a glimpse of the recently released song Sunoh from The Archies and expressed, “This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also, my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! @zoieakhtar @suhanakhan2 @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda.” Have a look:

The song showcases Suhana Khan's entry into a mansion, effortlessly rolling around on skates in a vintage look. Shah Rukh, expressing his admiration for the song and Suhana's appearance, also made a playful comment under her Instagram post. He remarked, “Loving the song and the look baby. Do you know except me everyone in the family knows how to roller skate??!! Damn! Looks awesome with that leg-out pose...”

More about The Archies

The Archies is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. Scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7, the film features Suhana Khan portraying the character of Veronica Lodge. Notably, it also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Betty Cooper, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, taking on the role of Archie Andrews.

On another front, Shah Rukh Khan, who has already delivered two blockbusters this year with Pathaan and Jawan, is gearing up for a Christmas release. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to hit theaters on December 21.

