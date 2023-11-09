Shah Rukh Khan lauds Suhana Khan’s The Archies trailer; says Zoya Akhtar created 'innocent and pristine quality to film'

The much-awaited official trailer of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was released today on the internet and it met with a positive response. The film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina among others. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken to his social media to praise the trailer. Let's find out what he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan praises The Archies trailer

Today, on November 9th, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises on the trailer of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. He tweeted. "A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

Interestingly, SRK had done a cameo in Zoya's first film Luck By Chance.

Check out his tweet!

About The Archies

The Archies is a teen musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is based on the eponymous popular American comic book series and stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina.

The Archies is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. So far, the makers have also released two songs from the film: Sunoh and Va Va Voom. Both the songs give us a sneak peek into the world and have been able to generate a lot of excitement.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of a love triangle between the characters of Khushi, Agastya, and Suhana. The people in the Riverdale town also gear up to save their green park. The trailer offers us a story that has a perfect mix of humor, love, and melody with a distinct Zoya Akhtar directorial style. The film is produced by Tiger Baby Films.

ALSO READ: The Archies Trailer OUT: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in love triangle; friends unite to save their green park