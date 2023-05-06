Shah Rukh Khan lights Twitter up with hilarious replies in #AskSRK session, following Jawan date announcement

Shah Rukh Khan finally announced the new release date of his upcoming film, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is confirmed to hit screens on the 7th of September, 2023 and while the social media was buzzing with the new date announcement video, SRK began an #AskSRK session on Twitter to make it even more of a celebration for the fans. While it is needless to say that the tag made it to the number one spot in no time and the actor got many questions immediately after the tweet, he made sure to give some very hilarious and savage answers to make his followers laugh and chuckle.

Shah Rukh Khan Gave Funny And Witty Responses To His Fans On Twitter, In His Latest #AskSRK Session

1. One of the Twitter users commented asking Shah Rukh to subsidise the rates of the D'Yavol X jacket since, at its current price, he may well have to sell his house. For the unversed, D'Yavol X is Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand and SRK is the brand endorser for the same. Shah Rukh Khan, being the witty self that he is, replied saying that one's at D'Yavol X weren't even giving him the jackets at subsidised rates. However, he assured the Twitter user that he'd do something about it. Let's see if the D'Yavol X jackets, that cost in the north of Rs 2 lakhs a piece, is available at lesser rates or not.

2. Another Twitter user asked Shah Rukh about whether the party is at Pathaan's place or Jawan's place. He insisted on a quick answer. SRK replied saying that the party would be at his (Twitter User's) place this time and that made everyone have a good laugh. The party reference is from one of Pathaan's iconic dialogues, "Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke Pathaan toh aayega, saath mein pataake bhi laayega".

3. A fan of Shah Rukh Khan thanked SRK for postponing the release date of his film from the 2nd of June to the 7th of September because his exams were apparently going to start from the 1st of June, making it difficult for him to watch the film. Shah Rukh gave a very witty answer, saying that he postponed his film just so that it didn't coincide with his (fan's) exam.

4. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are of course very impatient and if given a choice, they'd want the film to release tomorrow. A fan tried to bribe SRK saying that he was ready to pay a couple hundred rupees more so that the actor releases his film tomorow. SRK responded with a very funny answer. He said that even the OTT subscriptions aren't available at a couple hundred rupees these days and he is being too brave to want to watch the entire film at that cost.

5. A fan asked Shah Rukh about why he wasn't to be seen on the film's poster. SRK replied that the producers didn't allow him that and that his name is enough.



Advertisement

There were many more interesting replies that the actor gave in the ask session. All of @iamsrk's responses can be read from his Twitter profile. Jawan releases in theatres on the 7th of September, 2023. The new date announcement video of Jawan has been shared by the actor on all his social handles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and his film Jawan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he learned Tamil for Jawan; Opens up about working with Nayanthara, Atlee and others