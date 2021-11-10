Shah Rukh Khan likely to resume filming for Atlee's film from THIS date

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug raid case. The family was grabbing all attention. Well, amid this, the actor took a break from shooting for his films and commercials. All his shooting schedules were put on hold for some time. And now, it is reported that he is going to resume shooting for Atlee’s next action drama which also stars Nayanthara. The dates are also out for the shooting but there is no official confirmation on this.

The Times of India report mentions that Shah Rukh Khan may return to film sets from November 21. The actor plans to resume his shoots. But he will confirm the final day after November 15, say reports. As the actor got caught up with his son's case, he was unable to shoot for some of his movies and commercials. Due to which, the dates were released by the production houses. Rumours of Nayanthara opting out of the project also went viral but later it was denied.

The action thriller, produced by Red Chillies, also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. The untitled film is being planned as a massive Pan-Indian. Nayanthara will be playing an investigative officer. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly going to resume the shooting of his other film ‘Pathan’ in Spain sometime in December. He also has a film with Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty. The two films are being produced by Khan himself under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.